WC Education focused on quality matric passes

The department says that it is eager to see how the class of 2017 in the province fared, when the results are announced later on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says that it remains focused on quality matric passes.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will on Thursday announce the national senior certificate (NSC) results for the country.

In 2016, just over 72% of matric pupils passed their national senior certificate exams.

The Western Cape Education Department says that while there's a tendency to solely focus on the provincial pass rate, it's also important to consider other important factors of success, so that it can be determined whether the system is improving.

The WCED's placing particular emphasis on the number of candidates writing and passing the NSC exams, achieving access to a bacherlor's degree pass, the results of underperforming schools and the success rate in subjects such as maths and science.

Matriculants in the province will receive their results at their respective schools on Friday at 11am.