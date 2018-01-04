[WATCH LIVE] Mkhize briefing on 2018 tertiary education registration process

Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize briefs the media on the registration process for the 2018 academic year at tertiary learning institutions.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize briefs the media on the registration process for the 2018 academic year at tertiary learning institutions.

Mkhize addresses President Jacob Zuma's announcement last month that government would subsidize poor and working class students.

WATCH: Mkhize briefing on 2018 tertiary education registration process