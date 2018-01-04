USAf: Higher learning facilities want to avoid registration stampede

This year, the EFF has called on all academically deserving students to arrive at their university of choice to be enrolled, even if they haven't formally applied for a spot.

JOHANNESBURG - Universities South Africa (USAf) says that institutions want to avoid a situation similar to the stampede that killed one person in Johannesburg in 2012, when prospective students arrive to enroll for classes in the coming weeks.

A woman was killed and several others were injured as people tried to enter the University of Johannesburg six years ago, desperate to register.

This year, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on all academically deserving students to arrive at their university of choice to be enrolled, even if they haven't formally applied for a spot.

The EFF student command's Managaliso Sambo says: "We’ll not be marching, we’ll registering students and marshaling the students to ensure that there’s no stampede."

Universities South Africa's Professor Ahmed Bawa has urged people to make use of an online system instead of arriving at institutions without a plan.

“Each university will now be working out what steps to take to mitigate any risks that might occur. But having said that, it will be a very sad thing if we start off the year having policemen and hundreds of security personnel on the campuses.”