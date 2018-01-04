Popular Topics
[UPDATE] 4 dead, about 100 injured in Kroonstad train accident

It’s understood the locomotive collided with a truck and a light motor vehicle on the tracks earlier on Thursday.

Around 100 commuters have been injured in a train accident in Kroonstad in the Free State. Picture: Supplied.
Around 100 commuters have been injured in a train accident in Kroonstad in the Free State. Picture: Supplied.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics have now confirmed that four people have died following a train accident in Kroonstad in the Free State.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said: “Four people were declared dead on the scene, the injured are being transported to hospitals and the police are investigating the cause of the accident.”

About 100 others were injured when the locomotive collided with a truck and a light motor vehicle on the tracks earlier on Thursday.

Some train coaches caught fire shortly after the crash.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says: “Fire services were the first to arrive on the scene, soon followed by ER24 paramedics and other services.

“It is believed that there are approximately 100 patients with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Paramedics are currently on the scene treating the patients.”

One of the commuters, Riaan Terreblanche, says that the train was traveling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when the accident occurred.

“I can’t give you a direct answer of how many people died in this accident but I can estimate about five to 10 people died in this accident.

“They didn’t give us any reassurance that we’re going to be okay. We were left on the side of the road without any information, some people are dehydrated.”

