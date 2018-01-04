UCT puts contingency plans in place for possible registration disruptions
Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says if students have problems with their applications, they can contact her department for information.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Cape Town (UCT) says that it will have contingency plans in place for this year's registration period.
UCT's Nombuso Shabalala says: “There has always been the institution policy that we do not accept walk-ins and it is no different in 2018.
“The UCT campus protection service has contingency plans for possible walk-ins, as well as possible disruptions.”
