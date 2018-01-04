Tributes continue to pour in for late Kearapetse Kgositsile

Kgositsile is remembered as a fierce critic of government, using his art to make strong political statements.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for struggle stalwart and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile who died at the Milpark hospital on Wednesday.

He was 79-years-old.

Brah Willie, as he was affectionately known by those close to him, Kgositsile was a sharp writer, cutting his teeth as contributing poet and reporter for the anti-apartheid newspaper, The New Age.

At his prime, as an influential activist in the African National Congress (ANC), Kgositsile went into exile in the 1960s, returning to South Africa in 1990.

He lived in Tanzania before moving to the United States, where he studied at Columbia University, amongst others, graduating with a Master of Fine Arts and Creative Writing.

He's also had several published works, the most influential being his 1971 anthology My Name Is Afrika.

Kgositsile held several teaching jobs in Kenya, Zambia and Botswana before settling in his country of birth.

In 2006, the icon was honoured with the South African Poet Laureate Prize, and two years later he was honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.

