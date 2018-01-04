Tributes continue to pour in for late Kearapetse Kgositsile
Kgositsile is remembered as a fierce critic of government, using his art to make strong political statements.
JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for struggle stalwart and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile who died at the Milpark hospital on Wednesday.
He was 79-years-old.
Brah Willie, as he was affectionately known by those close to him, Kgositsile was a sharp writer, cutting his teeth as contributing poet and reporter for the anti-apartheid newspaper, The New Age.
At his prime, as an influential activist in the African National Congress (ANC), Kgositsile went into exile in the 1960s, returning to South Africa in 1990.
He lived in Tanzania before moving to the United States, where he studied at Columbia University, amongst others, graduating with a Master of Fine Arts and Creative Writing.
He's also had several published works, the most influential being his 1971 anthology My Name Is Afrika.
Kgositsile held several teaching jobs in Kenya, Zambia and Botswana before settling in his country of birth.
In 2006, the icon was honoured with the South African Poet Laureate Prize, and two years later he was honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.
Kgositsile is remembered as a fierce critic of government, using his art to make strong political statements.
More in Local
-
Dept has no knowledge of claimed anti-Israel operations being run in SA
-
New JMPD chief to enforce bylaws, traffic rules
-
DA: Entire Eskom board is highly compromised
-
Gaps between private, public schools to do with societal inequality - principal
-
Joburg property thief expected to apply for bail
-
Basic Education Minister Motshekga to reveal 2017 matric results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.