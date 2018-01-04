'Treasury still looking for money to fund free higher education'
Finance Minister spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says the department is working towards funding mechanisms.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Treasury says it's still looking for money to fund free education.
When President Jacob Zuma announced free education on the eve of the ANC's elective conference last year, Treasury noted the announcement, saying they were reviewing financing options.
Speaking on Radio 702 this afternoon, Finance Minister spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says the department is working towards funding mechanisms.
“That’s something Treasury is currently working on. If the question is asking, ‘Is there an amount in terms of billions that’s ready to be paid now for free education’ then the answer would be no.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Mitchell's Plain safety volunteers ready hit the ground
-
City Power working to repair damaged infrastructure
-
#RandReport: Rand recovers on brighter political outlook
-
9 arrested for possession of guns in Table View
-
10 things – other than the pass rate – to know about Class of 2017
-
Fears that Free State train crash death toll could rise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.