'Treasury still looking for money to fund free higher education'

Finance Minister spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says the department is working towards funding mechanisms.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Treasury says it's still looking for money to fund free education.

When President Jacob Zuma announced free education on the eve of the ANC's elective conference last year, Treasury noted the announcement, saying they were reviewing financing options.

Speaking on Radio 702 this afternoon, Finance Minister spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete says the department is working towards funding mechanisms.

“That’s something Treasury is currently working on. If the question is asking, ‘Is there an amount in terms of billions that’s ready to be paid now for free education’ then the answer would be no.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)