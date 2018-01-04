Steve Biko's son to appear in court over assault

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Steve Biko's son to appear in court over assault

Hlumelo Biko's wife of less than two years opened the case against him on 1 January.

Hlumelo Biko. Picture: LinkedIn
Hlumelo Biko. Picture: LinkedIn
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Prominent businessman Hlumelo Biko is expected to appear in court on Thursday on a charge of assault.

Biko's wife of less than two years opened the case against him on 1 January.

The details of the assault are unclear at this stage.

It's unclear whether Sandisiwe Magqaza will seek mediation outside court, as is sometimes the case with domestic violence charges, or whether she'll allow the matter to go through court processes.

Her husband, Hlumelo Biko, met with an investigating officer at Camps Bay police station on Wednesday, along with his attorney.

Biko will be appearing in the Cape Town magistrate's court today on a charge of assault.

He's the son of former World Bank MD Mamphela Ramphele and the late struggle icon Steve Biko.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA