Steve Biko's son to appear in court over assault

Hlumelo Biko's wife of less than two years opened the case against him on 1 January.

CAPE TOWN - Prominent businessman Hlumelo Biko is expected to appear in court on Thursday on a charge of assault.

Biko's wife of less than two years opened the case against him on 1 January.

The details of the assault are unclear at this stage.

It's unclear whether Sandisiwe Magqaza will seek mediation outside court, as is sometimes the case with domestic violence charges, or whether she'll allow the matter to go through court processes.

Her husband, Hlumelo Biko, met with an investigating officer at Camps Bay police station on Wednesday, along with his attorney.

Biko will be appearing in the Cape Town magistrate's court today on a charge of assault.

He's the son of former World Bank MD Mamphela Ramphele and the late struggle icon Steve Biko.