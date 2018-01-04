Saftu mulls establishing party to contest 2019 elections

The organisation is considering establishing a party to contest next year’s general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it believes there is space for a new workers’ party in the country.

But it will be joining other parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) that claim to represent worker’s interests.

The Communist Party has already resolved to stand in future elections, having contested the polls in Metsimaholo last year.

Saftu’s General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says: "But there’s a view that we must talk about whether there’s no need to build a broader left-wing unity amongst all left-leaning political parties."