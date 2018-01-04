Sadag: Help is a phone call away for distressed matrics
Department of Basic Education matrics can call the Sadag helpline if they're feeling distressed or suicidal regarding their results.
JOHANNESBURG - The period during which matric results are released can be highly distressful for young people waiting to find out whether they've passed or not. However, help is just a phone call away.
Feelings of anxiety and disappointment often overwhelm pupils before and after they've received their results, leading others to attempt suicide.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says it's ready and waiting to offer counselling to anyone who needs it.
For those feeling anxious about the results' release, clinical Psychologist Zamo Mbele says one should reach out to their support system and speak to either an adult, parent or trusted friend about their feelings.
"Receiving results is a major crossroad and one of the first major transitions in a young person's life. However, one should remember that failing or not doing as well as hoped is not the end of the world," Mbele says.
"There's always a second chance through re-marks or writing supplementary exams this year. Lastly, for those who've done incredibly well, the next question may be 'what's next?'. One must remember that there are many people who've walked this path ahead of you and have succeeded and there are many who will do so in future, so it's something you can overcome."
Mbele says Sadag is already on standby and is taking calls to offer help 24 hours a day.
Anyone seeking counselling can call the Sadag Destiny Helpline for Youth and Students on 0800 41 42 43 or the Sadag suicide line on 0800 567 567.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the matric pass rate on Thursday at 6pm. The matric results will be live on matric.ewn.co.za page at 6am on Friday morning.
