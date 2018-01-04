SA accused of being centre for recruiting agents against Israel
An Israeli security agency claims it uncovered the alleged anti-Israeli recruitment operation after indicting three Palestinians from the West Bank on charges of espionage and terrorism.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been accused of acting as a significant centre for locating, recruiting and operating agents against Israel.
The trio confessed to accepting Iranian-assigned missions, which includes the preparation of a suicide bombing.
In a statement, the agency says that the accused's point of contact was a Palestinian living in South Africa.
A 29-year-old Palestinian computer engineering student, Mahmoud Makharmeh, has been arrested.
The Israeli security agency says that he was recruited for Iranian intelligence activity by a relative of his, Bahkar Makharmeh, who is from Hebron in the West Bank but has been residing in South Africa in recent years.
The agency also says it has learned that Iranian intelligence has been using South Africa as a significant centre for locating, recruiting and operating agents against Israel in Palestinian territories.
Two years ago, the now arrested engineering student traveled to South Africa where he was recruited for Iranian activity.
He subsequently met several times with Iranian agents, several of whom came from Tehran, especially to meet with him.
The student has been charged with advancing terrorism against Israel.
There's been no official comment from the South African government on the matter as yet.
Additional reporting by Paula Slier.
