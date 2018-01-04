Royal Hotel unsure why family's bill labelled with word 'blacks'

In a video that’s been distributed on social media this week, the Hlalethwa family has described the label as racist.

JOHANNESBURG - The Royal Hotel in Mpumalanga says it’s unclear why one of its waiters chose to label a family as "blacks" on their bill.

The Royal Hotel says that employees have the freedom to enter any description of tables.

However, it says that an investigation is underway to determine why the manager on duty at the time claimed the incident was due to tables being colour-coded.

Oscar Hlalethwa, however, says that he is not satisfied with the explanation.

“We called a waiter who brushed it off and said it doesn’t mean much, we shouldn’t worry about it. The waiter normally sees it written Blacks on other bills but he couldn’t explain it.”

Management has issued an apology and says it’s in talks with the affected patrons.

