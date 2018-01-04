Ronald Lamola renews calls for Zuma to be recalled
Lamola was following reports that President Jacob Zuma has been given a deadline until Tuesday next week to resign or face being recalled.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola says the party’s leadership cannot shy away from discussing President Jacob Zuma’s recall.
Lamola was following reports that Zuma has been given a deadline until Tuesday next week to resign or face being recalled.
He led a protest in March last year outside the NEC’s meeting, demanding that they remove the president.
Last month, before the elective conference, he said the party’s new leaders must recall the president.
So now that he is part of those leaders, will he push for Zuma’s recall when the NEC meets next Wednesday?
“It’s decisions we should not shy away from because the national conference was unanimous to return the integrity of the ANC.”
He says the ANC members made it clear at the conference last month that they want the NEC to hold the executive to account.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
