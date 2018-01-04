Protea Glen homeowners begin rebuilding after storm
Several homeowners say they can’t wait on the government and have taken it upon themselves to rebuild their lives.
JOHANNESBURG - A number of Protea Glen homeowners say the process of rebuilding their homes is going to be costly, tiring and is already frustrating.
Last week's hailstorm which ripped through houses in several parts of Gauteng, damaged homes and buildings.
Yesterday, community members in the area barricaded roads during a service delivery protest, calling on local and provincial government to act more swiftly.
It’s a hot day in Protea Glen as many families stand in doorways and outside their damaged homes after last week’s severe thunderstorms.
#ProteaGlen Extension 31, where some of the houses were destroyed by the severe hail storms which hit part of Gauteng last week. Home owners say it’s been a complete set back, costly and tiring. KS pic.twitter.com/1XYnU6DYfZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2018
Several homeowners say they can’t wait on government and have taken it upon themselves to rebuild their lives.
Mandla Lubango, a homeowner, says the construction company which built many of the homes also needs to be held accountable.
“We were busy with renovations and were nearly done, but we have lost what we have invested in.”
At the same time, the City of Johannesburg has requested more areas be declared disaster zones to make more funds available.
WATCH: Protea Glen homeowner: Construction companies must be held accountable
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Mitchell's Plain safety volunteers ready hit the ground
-
City Power working to repair damaged infrastructure
-
#RandReport: Rand recovers on brighter political outlook
-
9 arrested for possession of guns in Table View
-
10 things – other than the pass rate – to know about Class of 2017
-
Fears that Free State train crash death toll could rise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.