Protea Glen homeowners begin rebuilding after storm

Several homeowners say they can’t wait on the government and have taken it upon themselves to rebuild their lives.

Some of the houses in Protea Glen Extension 31 which were destroyed by the severe hail storms which hit parts of Gauteng last week. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
Some of the houses in Protea Glen Extension 31 which were destroyed by the severe hail storms which hit parts of Gauteng last week. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A number of Protea Glen homeowners say the process of rebuilding their homes is going to be costly, tiring and is already frustrating.

Last week's hailstorm which ripped through houses in several parts of Gauteng, damaged homes and buildings.

Yesterday, community members in the area barricaded roads during a service delivery protest, calling on local and provincial government to act more swiftly.

It’s a hot day in Protea Glen as many families stand in doorways and outside their damaged homes after last week’s severe thunderstorms.

Several homeowners say they can’t wait on government and have taken it upon themselves to rebuild their lives.

Mandla Lubango, a homeowner, says the construction company which built many of the homes also needs to be held accountable.

“We were busy with renovations and were nearly done, but we have lost what we have invested in.”

At the same time, the City of Johannesburg has requested more areas be declared disaster zones to make more funds available.

WATCH: Protea Glen homeowner: Construction companies must be held accountable

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

