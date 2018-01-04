Police probe death of teenager who died hiking in Somerset West

The 17-year-old was with his friends when he slipped and fell off the mountain.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the case of a teenager who died while hiking at the Helderberg Nature Reserve in Somerset West.

The police say the group reached the peak of the mountain at around noon and when they returned the incident occurred.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “One of the teenagers slipped and fell and was declared dead at the scene. Investigations continue.”