New JMPD chief to enforce bylaws, traffic rules

David Tembe says that bylaws and traffic management are important to effectively deal with crime in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Johannesburg metro police chief David Tembe says that in the next two months he will be dealing with urgent matters like road rage, hijacked buildings and littering.

Tembe says that bylaws and traffic management are important to effectively deal with crime in the city.

"These things can escalate into bigger things if they're not attended to at its grassroots. My point will be to deal with it, starting with the priority areas."

Tembe adds that gone are the days of traffic cops hiding behind bushes trying to catch speedsters.

One of his main prioraties, as he takes over the reigns, will be to enforce traffic laws.

It is something that Tembe says can only be addressed through effective police visibility.

"Policing is not static, it evolves as time goes on, we have technology. Hiding behind the bushes is outdated. When a person sees a blue light or a police car he will reduce his speed."

Meanwhile, the ANC in the city says it will challenge Tembe's appointment.

It claims that he was the fifth most suitable candidate based on the interview process.

However, Mayor Herman Mashaba insists that Tembe is the right man as he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the job.