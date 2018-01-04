Mkhize reassures tertiary education students over govt funding policy
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says that the government's policy on free education is not meant to interfere with the autonomy of universities.
Last month, President Jacob Zuma announced that his government would subsidize poor and working class students.
Since then, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has appealed to all academically deserving people to arrive at their institutions of choice during the registration period hoping to enroll for classes.
But Universities South Africa (USAf) says that walk-in applications are not allowed, saying that there is an online system available to assist students who need placement.
Mkhize says that universities have their own policies on how to deal with registration.
"Government would like to assure South Africans that all applicants in possession of a firm offer from a university or TVET college will be assessed for funding using the revised criteria."
