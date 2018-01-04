Mitchell's Plain safety volunteers ready hit the ground

The 17 members of the Mitchell's Plain Police Forum will assist the EMS and help residents in emergencies.

CAPE TOWN - Mitchell's Plain safety volunteers are ready to put their First Aid training skills to use.

This year, a total of 37 crime fighters have been trained and will focus on the crime hot spots in areas, including Tafelsig and Eastridge.

The forum's Abie Isaacs said: “They will supply the basic first aid.”