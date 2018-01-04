MatricResults2017: Class of 2017 records 75.1% pass rate, up 2.6%

The Class of 2017 has recorded the third highest enrolment of Grade 12 learners in the history of the basic education system in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the 2017 matric results on Thursday.

Motshekga has applauded the class of 2017 for achieving a 75.1% pass rate including progressed learners, a 2.6% improvement from the previous year.

The Class of 2017 has recorded the third highest enrolment of Grade 12 learners in the history of the basic education system in South Africa.

The minister says for the past seven years, they have noted that the NSC pass rate has consistently been above the 70% threshold.

"The Class of 2017 must be commended for maintaining this trend. The 2017 NSC overall pass rate, with the progressed learners excluded, stands at 76.5%, a 0.3% improvement from the 76.2% achieved in 2016.

"However, with the progressed learners included, the overall pass rate, stands at 75.1%, a 2.6% improvement from the 72.5% achieved in 2016. This, represents a total of 401 435 candidates, who had passed the 2017 NSC examinations. Well done to the Class of 2017."

The total number of candidates who registered for the November 2017 NSC examinations, was 802 431; comprising 629 155 full-time candidates, and 173 276 part-time candidates. Of these candidates, 534 484 full-time candidates, and 117 223 part-time candidates wrote the 2017 NSC examinations.

Last year, nationally, the class of 2016 achieved a 72.5% pass rate that includes progressed learners.

The Free State achieved the highest pass rate of all with over 93% of pupils passing, but the minister says Gauteng and the North West also did well.

Motshekga said the department wished to thank all provinces, especially Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu Natal for the extra support and pointed interventions they gave to learners.

"If these provinces did not do this, some of the progressed young people could have fallen through the cracks of the system, due to continuous repetition and ultimate drop-out from the system. We encourage the other provinces to take a leaf from these four provinces, which supported the progressed learners to the extent necessary."

Motshekga added that while much more needs to be done in the delivery of quality education in the country the results of the class of 2016 showed patterns of growth.

"Despite notable improvements in South Africa’s education system much more needed to be done especially in the area of efficiency and quality."

The department says it has also put much focus last year in providing learners with special needs with support and including them in the curriculum.

Read Motshekga's full speech:

Minister's Speech - 2017 Nsc Examination Results by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd