Maimane: Zuma impeachment process should start as soon as possible

Parliament has now been ordered to develop rules which will give effect to Section 89 of the Constitution dealing with the president's removal.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that lawmakers should begin steps to impeach President Jacob Zuma as soon as parliamentary rules are amended.

Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that the National Assembly failed to hold the president to account after the same court found that he failed to uphold, respect and defend the Constitution.

Zuma's breaches relate to his failure to implement the Public Protector's report on Nkandla.

Parliament has now been ordered to develop rules which will give effect to Section 89 of the Constitution dealing with the president's removal.

Maimane says that he wants the impeachment process to start as soon as possible.

"It has to begin early on as we start the new term because we can't wait any longer. We have to start immediately and i think we must ask the simple question: 'Should Jacob Zuma even open Parliament this year?' because we've seen how Jacob Zuma has survived the impeachment process. It has failed and it was handled badly and we're saying we must put that right."

WHAT DOES SECTION 89 SAY:

Removal of President



1) The National Assembly, by a resolution adopted with a supporting vote of at least two thirds of its members, may remove the President from office only on the grounds of ¬

a. a serious violation of the Constitution or the law;

b. serious misconduct; or

c. inability to perform the functions of office.

2) Anyone who has been removed from the office of President in terms of subsection (1) (a) or (b) may not receive any benefits of that office, and may not serve in any public office.

3) *2

*2: If the National Assembly, by a vote supported by a majority of its members, passes a motion of no confidence in the President, the President and the other members of the Cabinet and any Deputy Ministers must resign.