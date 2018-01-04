[LISTEN] Motsoaledi: Govt hospitals are not coping
leetok | Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi acknowledges that deteriorating state of public hospitals but says that improving the situation will require more funds and buy-in from all role players.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi talks to Ray White on 702 Breakfast about the deteriorating state of state hospitals due to overbooking and overcrowding.
Motsoaledi says that many hospitals receive larger numbers of patients and they can’t cope with the traffic volumes of patients coming in day in and day out.
He says the facilities are overstretched and more needs to be done to make sure there are enough doctors, nurses and adequate services are offered at all time but he says this will require more funds and buy-in from all role players.
