Joburg storm: Construction firm says its houses meet regulations
Cosmopolitan Projects is blaming extreme weather conditions over the weekend for the severe damage caused to a number of houses in Protea Glen.
JOHANNESBURG - Cosmopolitan Projects insists that its houses meet all construction regulations.
The building company is blaming extreme weather conditions over the weekend for the severe damage caused to a number of houses in Protea Glen.
The ferocious storm ripped through homes in several parts of Gauteng, claiming the lives of two brothers who were crushed by a falling tree.
Soweto residents have since raised concerns about, what they say, is the poor quality of construction by Cosmopolitan Projects.
The company's Jaco Slabbert says that they have since also launched their own investigation.
"To see where we can improve or look at building techniques that can help us be prepared for a situation like this again. The investigation into this is a good thing and we welcome it."
The National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) and the City of Johannesburg are also investigating claims of shoddy workmanship on behalf of building companies.
GALLERY: Joburg storm: Trail of destruction
More in Local
-
Mitchell's Plain safety volunteers ready hit the ground
-
City Power working to repair damaged infrastructure
-
#RandReport: Rand recovers on brighter political outlook
-
9 arrested for possession of guns in Table View
-
10 things – other than the pass rate – to know about Class of 2017
-
Fears that Free State train crash death toll could rise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.