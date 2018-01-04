Joburg storm: Construction firm says its houses meet regulations

Cosmopolitan Projects is blaming extreme weather conditions over the weekend for the severe damage caused to a number of houses in Protea Glen.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosmopolitan Projects insists that its houses meet all construction regulations.

The building company is blaming extreme weather conditions over the weekend for the severe damage caused to a number of houses in Protea Glen.

The ferocious storm ripped through homes in several parts of Gauteng, claiming the lives of two brothers who were crushed by a falling tree.

Soweto residents have since raised concerns about, what they say, is the poor quality of construction by Cosmopolitan Projects.

The company's Jaco Slabbert says that they have since also launched their own investigation.

"To see where we can improve or look at building techniques that can help us be prepared for a situation like this again. The investigation into this is a good thing and we welcome it."

The National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) and the City of Johannesburg are also investigating claims of shoddy workmanship on behalf of building companies.

