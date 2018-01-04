Joburg property thief expected to apply for bail

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and the city's group forensic investigation unit will be present when the accused appear in court.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg's most wanted alleged property thief is expected to apply for bail in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Thursday morning.

He was arrested last week along with two co-accused.

The trio have been implicated in at least eight cases relating to buildings illegally taken away from their rightful owners.

The kingpin allegedly posed as an investigator pretending to help tenants.

The city's forensic Investigation Unit Director Lucky Sindane says: "He has not only committed crimes here in Johannesburg. It’s alleged that he also committed crimes in other parts of the country, that’s why he’s the most wanted person."