Joburg property thief expected to apply for bail
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and the city's group forensic investigation unit will be present when the accused appear in court.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg's most wanted alleged property thief is expected to apply for bail in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Thursday morning.
He was arrested last week along with two co-accused.
The trio have been implicated in at least eight cases relating to buildings illegally taken away from their rightful owners.
The kingpin allegedly posed as an investigator pretending to help tenants.
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and the city's group forensic investigation unit will be present when the accused appear in court.
The city's forensic Investigation Unit Director Lucky Sindane says: "He has not only committed crimes here in Johannesburg. It’s alleged that he also committed crimes in other parts of the country, that’s why he’s the most wanted person."
More in Local
-
Basic Education Minister Motshekga to reveal 2017 matric results
-
Maimane: Zuma impeachment process should start as soon as possible
-
Royal Hotel unsure why family's bill labelled with word 'blacks'
-
CT police face grilling over nightclub security extortion racket
-
Steve Biko's son to appear in court over assault
-
Holomisa: Zuma govt to blame for university tensions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.