Joburg ANC: David Tembe not the best candidate for JMPD top job
Mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that Tembe will take on the role as the new police chief this month, insisting that he has a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg says it is preparing to challenge the appointment of David Tembe as the new metro police chief, claiming that he was only the fifth most suitable candidate based on the interview process.
Mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that Tembe will take on the role as the new police chief this month, insisting that he has a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.
The city's Luyanda Mfeka says that the mayor has faith in Tembe.
"Fortunatley Mr Tembe has accepted the opportunity offered to him by the city. We have every confidence in his ability and expertise in providing leadership in the institution."
But the ANC's Jolidee Matongo says that the Democratic Alliance-led coalition in the city has once again shown that its prepared to flout the appointment processes.
"It is quite unacceptable for a DA government who says they believe that they must bring the best skilled people into the position, yet they bring the fifth best candidate into this particular position."
More in Politics
-
DA: Entire Eskom board is highly compromised
-
Maimane: Zuma impeachment process should start as soon as possible
-
Holomisa: Zuma govt to blame for university tensions
-
Saftu mulls establishing party to contest 2019 elections
-
ANC's Sotashe: CT residents deserve to know contents of corruption report
-
Maimane: The DA has never bullied smaller parties
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.