Go

Joburg ANC: David Tembe not the best candidate for JMPD top job

Mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that Tembe will take on the role as the new police chief this month, insisting that he has a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.

JMPD chief David Tembe. Picture: Facebook
JMPD chief David Tembe. Picture: Facebook
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg says it is preparing to challenge the appointment of David Tembe as the new metro police chief, claiming that he was only the fifth most suitable candidate based on the interview process.

Mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that Tembe will take on the role as the new police chief this month, insisting that he has a wealth of experience and knowledge for the job.

The city's Luyanda Mfeka says that the mayor has faith in Tembe.

"Fortunatley Mr Tembe has accepted the opportunity offered to him by the city. We have every confidence in his ability and expertise in providing leadership in the institution."

But the ANC's Jolidee Matongo says that the Democratic Alliance-led coalition in the city has once again shown that its prepared to flout the appointment processes.

"It is quite unacceptable for a DA government who says they believe that they must bring the best skilled people into the position, yet they bring the fifth best candidate into this particular position."

