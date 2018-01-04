Holomisa: Zuma govt to blame for university tensions
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says he understands why the EFF has called on all academically deserving students to arrive at their university of choice to be enrolled, even if they haven't formally applied for a spot.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has blamed President Jacob Zuma's government for stoking tensions at university campuses because he's yet to explain his free education plan.
This year, the Economic Freedom Fighters has called on all academically deserving students to arrive at their university of choice to be enrolled, even if they haven't formally applied for a spot.
It comes after President Zuma announced that government would subsidize poor and working class students.
Holomisa says he understands why the EFF has taken this stance.
“In the absence of clarity from the government, then you can understand why the EFF would say there’s going to be free education, let’s go. There are people who have been wanting to go to school.”
