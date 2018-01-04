Hlumelo Biko plans to plead not guilty to assaulting his wife
Biko made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court today on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
CAPE TOWN - Hlumelo Biko is planning to plead not guilty to assaulting his wife.
Biko made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
This comes after his wife filed a complaint against him on 1 January 2018.
After his court appearance, Biko's lawyer Roy Barendse addressed the media outside court.
Barendse didn't have much to say when asked about the change from a common assault to assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
“We have not received notification to that effect.”
The lawyer adds Biko intends to plead not guilty.
“My client is doing well and intends to plead not guilty.”
BIKO’S LAWYER TO HEAR FULL EXTENT OF CHARGES
Biko's lawyer is waiting to hear the full extent of the assault allegations against his client.
Barendse says he still needs to go through the police docket.
“The full extent of the charges will only become available to us once we get the docket from the police which will come at a later stage.”
Although the court roll showed a charge of common assault against Biko, the prosecutor read that he faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, a more serious offence.
The case has been postponed to 27 February.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
