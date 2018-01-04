Hlengiwe Mkhize clarifies who qualifies for free higher education

Mkhize says the new free education policy will apply this year, but only to students who have a firm offer from universities or TVET colleges.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize has clarified that the new free education policy will apply this year but only to students who have a firm offer from universities or TVET colleges.

Mkhize held a media briefing in Pretoria this morning to clarify the issue about free education following President Jacob Zuma's announcement in December.

The minister says due to the weak economy, there's limited space for any new policy commitments and, therefore, free education will be phased in over a period of five years.

Mkhize made it clear that Zuma's announcement about free education was a step in the right direction.

“The policy decision is proof that education remains a priority of pro-poor policies.”

She says students who have guaranteed their place at an institution will be assessed.

“All applicants in possession of a firm offer will be assessed for funding using the revised criteria.”

At the same time, Mkhize says funding free education will not go above the approved budget while the Finance Ministry says it's still looking for money.

MKHIZE CONFIDENT THAT THERE WILL BE FUNDING

The minister has made an assurance that funding for free education will not exceed the approved budget, saying the finance minister himself helped with making this a reality.

She is confident that there'll be funds for the free education policy.

“We get clearance from Treasury that as long as we are within the parameters we will get the money.”

However, National Treasury says it's still looking for money.

Mkhize has a different view based on the inter-ministerial committee meetings which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was part of.

“This has been a team effort. After all of the work was done, the Minister of Finance is the one who helped us make a breakthrough.”

'MORE PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS WILL BE SUBSIDISED BY GOVERNMENT'

Mkhize says the significance of the free education policy is that more prospective students will be subsidised by government.

However, she says this policy is groundbreaking.

“We had a low threshold in the past, there were few people who qualified for Nsfas.”

The minister says the policy will effectively change the definition of the "poor and working class" to include families with household incomes of up to R350,000 per annum.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)