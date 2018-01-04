Hlengiwe Mkhize assures universities they will remain independent
Mkhize says the free education policy is not meant to disrupt the autonomy of universities and tertiary institutions.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says the free education policy is not meant to disrupt the autonomy of universities and tertiary institutions.
Mkhize says the announcement by President Jacob Zuma last month is proof that education remains a priority of government's pro-poor policies.
However, the minister says the weak economy has put pressure on public finances.
“These pressures have limited the space for any new policy commitments. Changes to the post-school system will be undertaken in a fiscally practical manner.”
Mkhize says students who have a firm offer from universities and TVET colleges will be assessed using the revised criteria.
The minister says prospective students will also be assisted.
“Students who have not applied at any of our institutions or Nsfas and are looking for space will be assisted through the Central Application Clearing House.”
‘FREE EDUCATION WILL NOT BE IMPLEMENTED IMMEDIATELY’
The minister says free education will not be implemented immediately, instead the new policy will be phased in over five years.
Mkhize says due to the weak economy there's limited space for any new policy commitments.
She says this means it will be rolled out gradually.
“The phasing in of this policy will ensure the sustainability of government resources and improved access to higher education is guaranteed.”
In 2018, only applicants who have received a firm offer from a university of TVET college will be assessed for funding.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
