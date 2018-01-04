Hawks await clarity on claims of anti-Israeli recruitment operation run from SA

An Isreali security agency claims three Palestinians have been arrested on charges of espionage and terrorism.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they have been made aware of claims of an alleged anti-Israeli recruitment operation being run from South Africa but are still waiting for more clarity on the allegations.

An Isreali security agency claims three Palestinians have been arrested on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The trio claims their point of contact was a Palestinian living in South Africa.

The International Relations Department says it's also lacking information on the allegations.

Spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said: “The department will avail all of its resources to ensure there’s no blocking of the investigation.”