Hawks await clarity on claims of anti-Israeli recruitment operation run from SA
An Isreali security agency claims three Palestinians have been arrested on charges of espionage and terrorism.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they have been made aware of claims of an alleged anti-Israeli recruitment operation being run from South Africa but are still waiting for more clarity on the allegations.
The trio claims their point of contact was a Palestinian living in South Africa.
The International Relations Department says it's also lacking information on the allegations.
Spokesperson Nelson Kgwete said: “The department will avail all of its resources to ensure there’s no blocking of the investigation.”
