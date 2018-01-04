Gaps between private, public schools to do with societal inequality - principal
The IEB matric results show that IEB schools secured a 98.76% pass rate it’s a slight increase compared to the previous year.
JOHANNESBURG - Several principals from Independent Examinations Board (IEB) schools agree that stereotypes and gaps exist between private and public schools, which largely have to do with societal inequality.
Twelve thousand full-time and part-time matrics wrote their final exams in 2017.
Rector at St Stithians College in Sandton Tim Nuttall says the school has invested in the wider education sphere.
"As a proudly independent school, we want to invest in the wider educational initiatives of South Africa and improve equality, and those students that come to our Saturday school we add real value to their matric results and we’re very proud of those."
