Free education important but not at expense of others, say matrics

Last year, state president Jacob Zuma announced free higher education will be provided for the poor but details about the funding model remain unclear.

JOHANNESBURG - Grade 12 pupils from private schools say that free education is extremely important but should not be at the cost of other post-graduates.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has since called on matrics who can’t study further due to financial reasons to queue at universities when they open.

Grade 12 pupil Merlin Lollis Love says that free education is needed to uplift everyone.

“To push and push in this delicate state it may have severe impact on who gets accepted.”

His friend Motswaledi Motau says that free education must not trample on other students’ rights to study.

“Yes we should peacefully protest, we should voice our opinions on what we want and what we deserve but I think at the moment some protests get a little bit out of hand.”

Universities South Africa has raised concerns about Malema’s calls and says that no walk-ins will be allowed.