Fears that Free State train crash death toll could rise
Acting Prasa CEO Mtuthuzeli Swartz says the final death toll is yet to be confirmed.
JOHANNESBURG - Prasa says while the death toll in the Kroonstad passenger train crash in the Free State currently stands at 18, there is a possibility the number will rise as the wreckage is being cleared.
Over 250 commuters were injured in the accident when a Sosholoza Meyl locomotive travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg hit a truck which was attempting to cross the railway.
Some train coaches caught fire shortly after the collision.
#TrainCrash Another light motor vehicle following the truck was also involved in the accident and some train coaches caught fire shortly after the crash. KOKEM pic.twitter.com/grV7AYoTfj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2018
“The final figure, when the wreckage is lifted from the scene, we could discover more bodies.”
Earlier one of the commuters, Riaan Terreblanche, said they were not reassured that they would be okay.
“They didn’t give us any reassurance that we’re going to be okay. We were left on the side of the road without any information, some people are dehydrated.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
