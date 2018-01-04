Emergency services assess oleum chemical spill in Wellington

Mitchell's Plain safety volunteers ready hit the ground
Provincial disaster management says they are dealing with the situation.
CAPE TOWN - Emergency services are currently assessing a dangerous Oleum chemical spill in the Kranskop area near Wellington.
Farms and residents in the area are being assisted by authorities.
Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “Emergency services have been deployed already. The Cape Winelands fire services are on the scene.”
Styan urged the public to avoid the area as far as possible and to adhere to warnings and instructions from authorities on the ground.
