Emergency services assess oleum chemical spill in Wellington

Provincial disaster management says they are dealing with the situation.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Emergency services are currently assessing a dangerous Oleum chemical spill in the Kranskop area near Wellington.

Provincial disaster management says they are dealing with the situation.

Farms and residents in the area are being assisted by authorities.

Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “Emergency services have been deployed already. The Cape Winelands fire services are on the scene.”

Styan urged the public to avoid the area as far as possible and to adhere to warnings and instructions from authorities on the ground.

