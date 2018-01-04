EFF student command vows to address inequality in education

The EFF's Mangaliso Sambo says there is immediate relief being provided by the EFF’s student command to students who need accommodation and resources.

JOHANNESBURG – The EFF student command says it intends on addressing the inequalities which exist around schooling from student to community level.

National spokesperson Mangaliso Sambo says it’s the same pupils who will receive their matric results on Thursday who received their textbooks late in high school, the same young people from townships who are constantly met with inequalities.

He says the government of South Africa has failed young people for the last 23 years of democracy.

“The government’s level of assistance is stretched to a certain limit because they don’t own means of production and land, therefore everything is reserved for the few white people.”

Sambo says there is immediate relief being provided by the EFF’s student command to students who need accommodation and resources.

EFF STUDENT COMMAND LAUNCHES EDUCATION CAMPAIGN

The student command says it has officially started its Sizofundangenkani campaign, which loosely translates to: "We will study by force" to encourage walk-ins at universities across the country.

The student body says from Friday first-year students must bring all necessary documents from their respective schools.

Leaders of the student command say fighters will be there to assist walk-ins with food, sanitary towels, accommodation and to ensure that there are safety and security for students in and around campuses.

The organisation's president Phuti Keetse highlights that the campaign is about eradicating financial borders.

“The campaign does not recognise colonial borders by neo-colonialists.”

He says it is about academically uplifting black sisters who have been historically excluded from pursuing education because of patriarchal systems.

“We encourage walk-ins because the online system has problems and takes a long time and has irregularities.”

WITS WON’T ACCEPT WALK-INS

Meanwhile, Wits University says it will no longer be accepting first-year student applications after its closing date at the end of September last year.

The institution says it has space for over 5,000 first years across every faculty.

Wits University's Carol Crosley says matriculants are invited to visit the campus to learn more about their respective degree choices on Friday.

“We are expecting those who have applied to get an outcome in the next two to three weeks. It’s a process.”

