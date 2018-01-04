Dept has no knowledge of claimed anti-Israel operations being run in SA

The International Relations Department's Nelson Kwete says that South Africa is not involved in any conflict abroad.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says that it has no knowledge of an alleged anti-Israeli recruitment operation being run from South Africa.

An Isreali security agency claims that a Palistinian militant cell has been uncovered.

It says that three Palestinians have been arrested on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The trio claim that their point of contact was a Palestinian living in South Africa.

The International Relations Department's Nelson Kwete says that South Africa is not involved in any conflict abroad.

"We urge anyone with information on any criminal activity taking place within South African borders to report such information to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

It is being reported that a 29-year-old Palestinian computer engineering student has been arrested in connection with the alleged plot.

He was allegedly recruited for Iranian intelligence activities by a relative, who is believed to be residing in South Africa.

The Israeli security agency further claims that Iranian intelligence has been using South Africa as a centre for locating and recruiting agents against Israel in Palestinian territories.