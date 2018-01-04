DA: Entire Eskom board is highly compromised
Eskom has been accused of failing to realise the seriousness of the charges leveled against two of its senior executives.
The power utility confirmed on Wednesday that Matshela Koko and Prish Govender have been reinstated after being cleared of wrongdoing.
Koko was accused of awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter while Govender faced charges for allegedly playing a role in the Trillian debacle.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has already laid criminal charges against Koko for misconduct, calling his disciplinary hearing a sham.
The DA’s Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises Natasha Mazzone says Koko and Govender will still have to answer to a parliamentary inquiry.
"The entire board of Eskom is highly compromised. It’s highly unusual to have two people reinstated following the magnitude of the disciplinary hearings that they had against them.
"The fact of the matter is, Eskom, for so long, had been the untouchable entity that operated under delusions of grandeur."
