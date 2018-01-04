CT police face grilling over nightclub security extortion racket
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - who is the brother of alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen - and three others, are facing extortion charges.
CAPE TOWN - The defence team for five alleged underworld figures will have a chance to grill police about their investigation into the shady nightclub security industry next week.
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - who is the brother of alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen - and three others, are facing extortion charges.
Their bail application has been postponed until next week.
The men are believed to be part of a group that has allegedly been trying to violently wrest control of the nightclub security industry from an older faction.
Investigating officer Charl Kinnear has wrapped up his testimony in the extortion case against Modack and four others.
Some of the shocking claims that have emerged so far, include allegations that modack was meant to collect a R12 million debt on behalf of Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir.
The money was supposed to be collected from the widow of slain strip club owner Lolly Jackson and then split between the two men.
It is also alleged that Modack's co-accused Jacques Cronje and Carl Lackay apparently had ties to assassinated underworld boss Cyril Beeka.
Before his murder in 2011, Beeka is believed to have controlled virtually all of the city's nightclub security operations.
Claims of a plot by Modack to have controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged Sexy Boys leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen killed have also come to light.
The police say that Modack has aligned himself with Booysen's brother Colin - along with three others - to instill fear in business owners they've been targeting.
More in Local
-
Joburg storm: Construction firm says its houses meet regulations
-
Dept has no knowledge of claimed anti-Israel operations being run in SA
-
New JMPD chief to enforce bylaws, traffic rules
-
DA: Entire Eskom board is highly compromised
-
Gaps between private, public schools to do with societal inequality - principal
-
Joburg property thief expected to apply for bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.