City of CT's top officials could face suspension over corruption allegations

CAPE TOWN - Two of the City of Cape Town’s most senior officials could again be facing suspension over damning allegations of corruption within the city’s transport authority.

EWN understands that an independent investigation by a city law firm has recommended that city manager Achmat Ebrahim and Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead both face disciplinary charges.

But it's the city's best-known face, Mayor Patricia De Lille, who stands to face the toughest sanction when the council meets on Friday behind closed doors.

A council-ordered investigation into tender corruption, cronyism and cover-ups, has revealed possible misconduct on the part of at least two city officials.

Whitehead, who has been at the centre of the controversy, could be charged on four counts.

The man who blew the whistle, Craig Kesson, is not implicated in any wrongdoing.

EWN understands that the report does not explicitly express a finding against any politician, but sources have confirmed there is enough prima facie evidence to charge De Lille with misconduct.

She’s already faced a DA inquiry into her conduct and now could also face a city probe for her role in the cover-ups.

