Blue Bulls player Mafu expected to apply for bail next week

The Blue Bulls Company has issued a statement acknowledging the loose forward's arrest, but saying they're not in a position to comment at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Blue Bulls Under-21 player Khwezi Mafu is expected to apply for bail on Monday.

Mafu is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman on 28 December.

A voicenote has been circulated on YouTube and other social media, in which an unidentified man describes what happened on the night Mafu allegedly raped an 18-year old woman.

In it, the man claims that Mafu dragged the woman to a bushy area in Kwamagxaki in Port Elizabeth and proceeded to rape her.

The woman then took off, and Mafu allegedly ran after her and grabbed her phone.

Police have confirmed some of these details, adding that Mafu and the woman had been at a tavern together, before leaving in the same car.

Mafu faces charges of rape and robbery.