Blue Bulls player Mafu expected to apply for bail next week
The Blue Bulls Company has issued a statement acknowledging the loose forward's arrest, but saying they're not in a position to comment at this stage.
CAPE TOWN - Blue Bulls Under-21 player Khwezi Mafu is expected to apply for bail on Monday.
Mafu is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman on 28 December.
The Blue Bulls Company has issued a statement acknowledging the loose forward's arrest, but saying that they're not in a position to comment at this stage.
A voicenote has been circulated on YouTube and other social media, in which an unidentified man describes what happened on the night Mafu allegedly raped an 18-year old woman.
In it, the man claims that Mafu dragged the woman to a bushy area in Kwamagxaki in Port Elizabeth and proceeded to rape her.
The woman then took off, and Mafu allegedly ran after her and grabbed her phone.
Police have confirmed some of these details, adding that Mafu and the woman had been at a tavern together, before leaving in the same car.
Mafu faces charges of rape and robbery.
More in Local
-
Dept has no knowledge of claimed anti-Israel operations being run in SA
-
New JMPD chief to enforce bylaws, traffic rules
-
DA: Entire Eskom board is highly compromised
-
Gaps between private, public schools to do with societal inequality - principal
-
Joburg property thief expected to apply for bail
-
Basic Education Minister Motshekga to reveal 2017 matric results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.