Biko now facing charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm

Hlumelo Biko’s wife filed a complaint against her husband on New Year’s Day.

CAPE TOWN - Prominent businessman Hlumelo Biko has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Biko’s wife filed a complaint against her husband on New Year’s Day.

Biko is the son of Black Consciousness Movement founder Steve Biko and former World Bank Managing Director Mamphela Ramphele.

Hlumelo Biko made a brief appearance in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday. Initially the charge against Biko was one of common assault, but prosecutors have amended the rap sheet.

He’s now facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

#HlumeloBiko’s lawyer Roy Barendse says his client plans to plead not guilty. Charge he faces is assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/zV0zmY7S3y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2018

The case has been postponed to February to allow police officers more time to continue their investigation.

Biko’s lawyer Roy Barendse spoke to journalists outside court: "The case is sub judice. We know that certain allegations have been made against him and his family. We will deal with those allegations when the appropriate time arrives."

Barendse would not say whether Biko and his wife are still in contact.