Basic Education Minister Motshekga to reveal 2017 matric results

At least 72.5% of matrics passed the national senior certificate in 2016 and there are high hopes for an increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The 2017 matric class pass rate will be revealed later on Thursday in a live television broadcast.

At least 72.5% of matrics passed the national senior certificate in 2016 and there are high hopes for an increase.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will release the national pass rate at 6pm and she'll also reflect on the performance of provinces as well as the various districts.

In the past three years, the minister put certain plans in place to help underperforming provinces who have brought the national pass rate down.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says: “There should be something that should come out as a result of the effort that we put in to support the provinces.”

The department says that more needs to be done to support pupils to follow through with their school career and finish matric.

Get your 2017 IEB matric results now! Go to matric.ewn.co.za. Share the page with your friends & family.