Basic Education Dept lauds SA’s education system
The Basic Education Department’s Director General Mathanzima Mweli says two-thirds of the class of 2017 finished in record time.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s department says South Africa's education system is on the rise.
Last year saw 630,000 pupils sit down for the national senior certificate exams countrywide.
The department was giving a technical briefing of how the class of 2017 performed ahead of Thursday night's announcement.
The briefing was held at the SABC's radio park in Auckland Park.
He says this shows an upward improvement in the system.
“The system is improving. We accept that part of what causes the delay is the quality of teaching.”
He says there’s also been an improvement in the enrolment and performance in mathematics and science.
“It shows a sustained enrolment of learners in mathematics and science.”
The department says this year saw the highest number of pupils with special needs who also received the highest number of bachelor passes compared to last year.
WATCH: 2017 matric results technical report
