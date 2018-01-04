ANC's Sotashe: CT residents deserve to know contents of corruption report

The city council will be meeting behind closed doors on Friday to discuss the report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan into alleged tender irregularities exposed by city executive director, Craig Kesson.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says that it wants an investigation report into alleged corruption within the City of Cape Town's transport authority to be made public.

The city council will be meeting behind closed doors on Friday to discuss the report by law firm Bowman Gilfillan into alleged tender irregularities exposed by city executive director, Craig Kesson.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe says that Mayor Patricia de Lille's administration can no longer cover up corruption committed by officials and politicians.

Sotashe says that the DA-administration has been getting away with shielding corrupt officials by not tabling the city's internal forensic reports before council.

He says that residents deserve to know what is contained in these documents, including a report that will be discussed behind closed doors tomorrow.

"We can't hide serious information from the public because this is in the public interest and all the things we are debating here, it involves taxpayers' money."

Sotashe says that the party will again push for a motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille during the next public council meeting at the end of the month.

He says she has not sufficiently explained expenditure on security measures at her private home.