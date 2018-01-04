9 arrested for possession of guns in Table View

Officers were on patrol when they noticed three suspicious vehicles in the parking area of a shopping mall yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - Nine suspects have been arrested in Table View for the possession of firearms and stolen property.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said, “Two of the vehicles were reported stolen in October, the occupants of the vehicles were searched which resulted in the illegal firearms.”