8 suspects arrested in Nyanga for rape, murder

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

8 suspects arrested in Nyanga for rape, murder

Police say that six of the suspects were arrested for rape and two for murder and attempted murder.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Eight suspects have been arrested in Nyanga for their involvement in cases of rape and murder.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says that they nabbed the suspects over the weekend.

Police say that six of the suspects were arrested for rape and two for murder and attempted murder.

One of the suspects, aged 25, was arrested after he allegedly raped a teenage boy two days before Christmas.

Van Wyk says that another 20-year-old suspect was also arrested after he had allegedly raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to her friend’s house in Samora Machel last week Thursday.

"Seven suspects, aged from 20 to 38 years, appeared in the Athlone magistrates court for murder and rape respectively. This will also appear in court this week facing rape charges."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA