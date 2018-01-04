8 suspects arrested in Nyanga for rape, murder
Police say that six of the suspects were arrested for rape and two for murder and attempted murder.
CAPE TOWN - Eight suspects have been arrested in Nyanga for their involvement in cases of rape and murder.
Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says that they nabbed the suspects over the weekend.
One of the suspects, aged 25, was arrested after he allegedly raped a teenage boy two days before Christmas.
Van Wyk says that another 20-year-old suspect was also arrested after he had allegedly raped a teenage girl while she was on her way to her friend’s house in Samora Machel last week Thursday.
"Seven suspects, aged from 20 to 38 years, appeared in the Athlone magistrates court for murder and rape respectively. This will also appear in court this week facing rape charges."
