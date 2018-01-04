10 things – other than the pass rate – you need to know about the Class of 2017

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has applauded the class of 2017 for achieving a 75.1% pass rate, a2.6% improvement from 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Class of 2017 has recorded the third highest enrolment of Grade 12 learners in the history of the basic education system in South Africa.

Basic Education Minister made the announcement on Thursday night at SABC radio park, Auckland Park in Johannesburg.

The 2017 basic education academic year recorded a number of significant highlights and a strong increase in a number of figures. And below are 10 things – other than the pass rate – that you should know about the Class of 2017's performance.

FACTS AND FIGURES

The total number of candidates who registered for the November 2017 NSC examinations was

802,431 , comprising 629,155 full-time candidates and 173,276 part-time candidates.

161,081 distinctions were achieved, an improvement of 1.8% from 2016. The main contributors are KZN with 28%; Gauteng with 22.4%; Western Cape with 15.5%; Limpopo with 9.5%; and Eastern Cape with 9%.

There were 57,918 more girls than boys who wrote the 2017 NSC examinations. There were 217,387 girls, compared to 184,048 boys, who passed the 2017 NSC examinations. In total, 73.4% of girl pupils and 77.2% of boy pupils who wrote passed the 2017 NSC examinations.

34,011 progressed pupils wrote the requisite seven subjects during the 2017 NSC examinations.

2,777 pupils with special education needs wrote 2017 NSC examinations – an increase of 42.8% from 2016. 906 and 789 of these learners achieved Bachelor and Diploma passes, respectively.

1,956 distinctions were achieved by the pupils with special education needs, including distinctions in key subjects, such as accounting, business studies, economics, mathematics and physical science. The Western Cape’s contribution is the largest with 1,599 distinctions.

79.7% of the learners who were recipients of some form of social grant passed. 5,016 of them achieved bachelor passes; 5,997 achieved diploma passes; 2,863 achieved Higher Certificate passes.

These learners [who are receiving social grants] also achieved 500 distinctions .

The bachelor passes achieved by learners in “no fee” schools stands at 76,300 , while fee-paying schools produced 67,867 bachelor passes. This implies that in 2017, “no fee” schools produced 53% of the bachelor passes (compared to 52% in 2016, and 51% in 2015), while fee-paying schools produced 47% of the bachelor passes (compared to 48% in 2016, and 49% in 2015).

For the first time, no district has performed below 50% . In 2017, 66 of the 70 districts (94% of districts) attained pass rates of 60% and above; and 31 of the 70 districts (44.3%) attained pass rates of 80% and above. Four of the 70 districts (5.7%) achieved pass rates lower than 60%.

The top-performing province in 2017 is the Free State, which achieved 86%, down by 2.2% from 2016. The Western Cape achieved 82.7%, a decline of 3.2% from 2016 and Gauteng achieved 85.1%, the same pass rate as in 2016. The Eastern Cape achieved 65%, improved by 5.7% from 2016; Limpopo 65.6%, up by 3.1% from 2016; KwaZulu-Natal 72.8%, improving by 6.4% from 2016; Mpumalanga achieved 74.8%, a decline of 2.3% from 2016; Northern Cape achieved 75.6%, a decline of 3.1% from 2016; & North West achieved 79.4%, a decline of 3.1% from 2016.

WATCH: 2017 matric results by province

