10 things – other than the pass rate – to know about Class of 2017

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has applauded the class of 2017 for achieving a 75.1% pass rate, a2.6% improvement from 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Class of 2017 has recorded the third highest enrolment of Grade 12 learners in the history of the basic education system in South Africa.

Basic Education Minister made the announcement on Thursday night at SABC radio park, Auckland Park in Johannesburg.

The 2017 basic education academic year recorded great highlights and a great increase in figures. And below are 10 things – other than the pass rate – that you should know about Class of 2017.

FACTS AND FIGURES

34,011 progressed learners wrote the requisite seven subjects during the 2017 NSC examinations.

2,777 learners with special education needs, wrote 2017 NSC examinations – an increase of 42.8% from 2016. 906 and 789 of these learners achieved Bachelor and Diploma passes, respectively.

1,956 distinctions were achieved by the learners with special education needs, including distinctions in the critical subjects, such as accounting, business studies, economics, mathematics and physical science. The Western Cape’s contribution is the largest with 1,599 distinctions.

79.7% of the learners, who were recipients of some form of social grants, who wrote the 2017 NSC examinations, passed. 5,016 of them achieved bachelor passes; 5,997 achieved diploma passes; 2,863 achieved Higher Certificate passes.

These learners [who are receiving social grants] also achieved 500 distinctions.

The bachelor passes achieved by learners in “no fee” schools, stand at 76,300; while fee-paying schools produced 67,867 Bachelor. This implies that in 2017, “no fee” schools produced 53% of the bachelor passes (compared to 52% in 2016, and 51% in 2015); while fee-paying schools produced 47% bachelor passes (compared to 48% in 2016, and 49% in 2015).

The gap between the bachelor passes produced by “no fee” schools versus those produced by fee-paying schools in 2016 of 4%, has increased to 6% in 2017.

For the first time, no district has performed below 50%. In 2017, 66 of the 70 districts (94% of districts) attained pass rates of 60% and above; and 31 of the 70 districts (44.3%) attained pass rates of 80% and above. Four of the 70 districts (5.7%) achieved pass rates lower than 60%.

The top-performing province in 2017 is the Free State, which achieved 86%, down by 2.2% from 2016. Western Cape achieved 82.7%, a decline of 3.2% from 2016 and Gauteng achieved 85.1%, the same pass rate as in 2016.

Eastern Cape achieved 65%, improved by 5.7% from 2016.

Limpopo achieved 65.6%, up by 3.1% from 2016.

KwaZulu-Natal achieved 72.8%, improving by 6.4% from 2016.

Mpumalanga achieved 74.8%, a decline of 2.3% from 2016.

Northern Cape achieved 75.6%, a decline of 3.1% from 2016.

North West achieved 79.4%, a decline of 3.1% from 2016.

There are 65,007 more girls than boys, who enrolled for the 2017 NSC examinations; and there are 57,918 more girls than boys, who wrote the 2017 NSC examinations. There are 217,387 girls, compared 184 048 boys, who passed the 2017 NSC examinations. In total: 73.4% girls and 77.2% boys passed the 2017 NSC examinations.

