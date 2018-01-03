'Zuma must clarify free education plan, or else chaos is imminent'

On the eve of the ANC’s elective conference in December, the president announced that government would provide free education for students from poor & working-class households.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is warning of impending chaos at South African universities if President Jacob Zuma does not clarify how free education will be funded.

Treasury has since said it's reviewing the details of the proposal as well as financing options.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says Zuma needs to announce the plan before universities reopen.

“We expect the plan on how this is going to be done to be published.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also called on the Minister of Higher Education and Training to intervene in the registration processes at higher education institutions across the country, warning that the process is currently at risk of dissolving into chaos.

'UNIVERSITY REGISTRATION PROCESSES AT RISK'

The party says the process is currently at risk of dissolving into chaos as a result of President Zuma’s reckless announcement and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s inflammatory calls.

The EFF recently made a call to academically deserving students, saying that they should report to the universities of their choice to be enrolled.

The DA’s Professor Belinda Bozzoli said: “There’s a very real threat having been issued by the EFF, which is students must just arrive for admission. This could be misleading thousands of students who might do so and find that they can’t be admitted.”