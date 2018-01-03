WC universities: We’ll not accept walk-in applications
Western Cape universities say students must follow proper enrolment procedures.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape universities say they will not accept any walk-in applications from students that haven’t previously been accepted.
This follows the Economic Freedom Fighters’ call for students to report to the universities of their choice at the start of the academic year to be enrolled.
Cape universities say students must follow proper enrolment procedures.
The University of Cape Town’s Nombuso Shabalala says they do not accept any walk-ins and the 2018 academic year will be no different.
“The UCT campus protection service has a contingency plan for possible walk-ins.”
She adds that the university has contingency plans in place for the registration period.
Meanwhile, the University of the Western Cape’s Luthando Tyhalibongo agrees, saying they will only work with provincially accepted students.
“The university will not allow walk-in applications.”
Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize says if pupils have any problems with applications, they can submit their details to the department’s Central Applications Clearing House for placement.
