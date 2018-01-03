[WATCH] My daughter lost her life because of paramedics' negligence

Ihsaan Haffejee | Nontombi Gwam, the mother of Latoya Gwam (3) who passed away at Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng’s church gives a briefing at her home in Daveyton. She laid the blame for her daughter's death on the negligence of the responding paramedics.